Hezbollah’s deputy chief Naim Qassem fled to Iran, report

Sheikh Naim Qassem, Hezbollah’s Deputy Secretary-General, also known as number 2 reportedly fled to Iran over fear of being assassinated and has been living in Tehran after fleeing Lebanon on an Iranian plane over two weeks ago, the UAE-based Erem News outlet reported, quoting an anonymous Iranian source.

He reportedly fled Beirut on October 5 on the aircraft used by Tehran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi for a state visit to Lebanon and Syria. His transfer was ordered by top leaders of the Islamic Republic for fear of assassination by Israel, the source said

Qassem has delivered three speeches since the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. While the first was recorded in Beirut, the second and third were delivered in Tehran, the source added.

Hezbollah in Lebanon has become leaderless after all its top commanders have been killed and Iranian officers are reportedly now commanding the Hezbollah forces in Lebanon, a move that has outraged many Lebanese leaders who accuse Iran of fighting its war with Israel with Lebanese blood on Lebanese soil