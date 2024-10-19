Qatar’s ruler urges implementation of UN resolution 1701 a comprehensive solution for Gaza, Lebanon

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani called on the international community to implement U.N. Resolution 1701 between Lebanon and Israel.
During the first EU-Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Brussels, he emphasized that the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon highlight the urgent need for a comprehensive resolution to the broader regional conflict.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also attended the summit, where discussions focused on preventing a full-scale war in the Middle East.
LBC
