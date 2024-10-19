Former Saudi envoy: ‘Iranian officers are supervising Hezbollah’s battles in Lebanon’

Former Saudi ambassador to Lebanon, Ali Awad Al-Asiri, pointed out that “Lebanon is suffering, and as far as Lebanon is concerned Saudi Arabia is always generous, and there is an air bridge to support all the Lebanese,” emphasizing that “Israel will not be convinced by international resolution 1701 or resolution 1559, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that he will not negotiate except under fire, and no one abides by international resolutions.”

In a television interview, he said, “The responsibility falls on all political authorities that have relinquished international resolutions, be it Hezbollah, which has dominated national decision-making, and on Israel, of course, but Lebanon should not have given it a pretext.”

Asiri stressed that “the implementation of international resolutions must be ensured, a president must be elected, a cohesive government must be formed, and then a constructive national dialogue must be held to eliminate all differences.

The role of the Lebanese army must also be strengthened and deployed throughout Lebanese territory, and the country must be distanced from the policy of axis ( of Resistance ) that has destroyed it.”

He said that “the only options to stop the war and restore Lebanon’s full sovereignty and to work hard to fully implement international resolutions and the Taif Agreement because the selective implementation of their provisions has not served Lebanon.”

He pointed out that “Iranian officers are supervising the battles in Lebanon, as Iran is fighting outside its territory and without its people. In my opinion, Iran is not serious in its confrontation with Israel, and the Iranian people are tired of wars.”

His comments come after Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea warned today in an interview with the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper “against the behavior of the Lebanese authorities that is turning a blind eye to the dangers resulting from the Iranian-Israeli war that is taking place on Lebanese soil,” stressing the need to take a bold position that restores the concept of the state and paves the way for a ceasefire,” considering that “the concept of the statelet that Hezbollah represented led Lebanon to the current situation” , warning that we “are heading towards more killing, death and disasters,” explaining that “Lebanon has become like a ship without a captain and without a rudder in a turbulent sea.”

Source: El Nashar Arabic article