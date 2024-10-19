Change Alliance condemns Iran’s interference in Lebanon’s sovereignty “crossed all red lines”

The “Change Alliance” parliamentary bloc, which includes MPs Mark Daou, Waddah Al-Sadig, Michel Douaihy, and former MP Rami Fanj condemned the statement made by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf to the French newspaper “Le Figaro”, considering it “conclusive evidence of the Iranian regime’s exploitation of the Lebanese war to serve their interests.”

In a statement, it stressed that “what is reprehensible is that hundreds of thousands of Lebanese in the south and all of Lebanon are carrying their blood and what remains of their lives in their hands, including thousands who were killed so that Lebanon would remain steadfast in the face of the fierce Israeli war,” noting that “in the face of the blood that is being shed and the villages that are being destroyed, the Iranian Parliament Speaker comes out to address the countries of the world, exploiting the blood of the Lebanese, especially those who thought that Iran was their ally.”

The alliance stated that “the Iranian president himself had preceded him in New York, where he promoted the friendship of the Iranian people with the American people, and presented his credentials to protect the regime at the expense of the Lebanese and Palestinians,” emphasizing that “the statements reached a point that exceeded all the boundaries that govern the relationship between countries, as if they were continuations of the visits of Iranian officials who openly declare the imposition of public guardianship over Lebanon. They set the conditions for negotiating a ceasefire, implementing its sovereign decisions, and the role of its army.”

The MP’s declared: “From this standpoint, we, as a bloc and members of the Lebanese Parliament, and as representatives of the Lebanese nation, reject this clear and brazen violation of Lebanese sovereignty.” While they praised “the position of caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati”, they stressed “the need to take maximum diplomatic measures”, calling on Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, in his official capacity, to “take a similar, firm and frank position towards this blatant statement”.

They added: “Our Lebanese people who, in this ordeal and in the face of a criminal aggression, have shown their adherence to their unity and their support for all those who have been displaced from their homes, and have proven that in the absence of official care and the evaporation of all-partisan promises, only the Lebanese have stood with the Lebanese and that this country will only be protected and built by its citizens, both males and females; in a state that unites everyone and respects everyone”.