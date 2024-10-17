Trump lashes out at Fox News, Harris ahead of dueling appearances on network

Former President Trump accused Fox News on Monday of “constantly polluting the airwaves with unopposed” representatives of Vice President Kamala Harris after the network announced it’s airing a sit-down interview with his Democratic presidential rival.
Why it matters: Harris and Trump will make dueling appearances on Fox News Wednesday with less than three weeks to go until Election Day.
- The Republican presidential candidate’s reaction underscores just how close the presidential race is, as does the appearance of leading Democrats on the conservative-leaning network as they court conservative and rural voters who may be skeptical of another Trump presidency.
Trump in a Truth Social post Monday accused Fox News’ chief political anchor Bret Baier of being “often very soft to those on the ‘cocktail circuit’ Left” after the network announced he would interview Harris.
- “I would have preferred seeing a more hard hitting journalist, but Fox has grown so weak and soft on the Democrats, constantly polluting the airwaves with unopposed Kamala Representatives, that it all doesn’t matter anymore,” he added.
- In another post, Trump complained about how much time Harris campaign spokesperson Ian Sams spends on Fox News after seeing the network’s Neil Cavuto interview him. Trump claimed Sams “virtually owns the Network” and attacked the anchor and other personalities.
- Trump complained that Sams’ appearance, coupled with all the other “Democrat mouthpieces that Fox puts on,” has a “very negative effect on the Election.”
- He added: “It’s not worthwhile doing Interviews on Fox, because it all just averages out into NOTHING. FoxNews has totally lost its way!”
- The other side: Sams said on Cavuto’s show Monday that it’s “been about a month” since Trump “did a mainstream media interview” and “we have got to wonder why.”
