Trump lashes out at Fox News, Harris ahead of dueling appearances on network

Former President Trump accused Fox News on Monday of “constantly polluting the airwaves with unopposed” representatives of Vice President Kamala Harris after the network announced it’s airing a sit-down interview with his Democratic presidential rival.

Why it matters: Harris and Trump will make dueling appearances on Fox News Wednesday with less than three weeks to go until Election Day.

The Republican presidential candidate’s reaction underscores just how close the presidential race is, as does the appearance of leading Democrats on the conservative-leaning network as they court conservative and rural voters who may be skeptical of another Trump presidency.

Trump in a Truth Social post Monday accused Fox News’ chief political anchor Bret Baier of being “often very soft to those on the ‘cocktail circuit’ Left” after the network announced he would interview Harris.