Israel ready to carry out a “deadly, precise and surprising” retaliatory strike against Iran

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned that Israel is ready to carry out a “deadly, precise and surprising” retaliatory strike against Iran

Israel is reportedly ready to carry out its plan for retaliation against Iran’s October 1 missile strike as US officials are said to expect the move to be made before election day in November.

Israel is reportedly ready to respond to Iran’s massive strike more than two weeks ago as sources flag the retaliatory attack could be made before the US election and will be “deadly, precise and surprising”, according to Israeli Defense Minister

A source told CNN the Jewish state was ready to respond to Iran’s barrage of close to 200 missiles from October 1, most of which were intercepted and did not lead to any deaths.

The unprecedented strike came in response to the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and other senior figures from the militant group.

The source did not provide any further information.

Further sources told the outlet US officials expect Israel will retaliate before the November 5 election, making the growing uncertainty in the Middle East front and centre when Americans go to the polls.

The timeframe of the attack is not directly linked to the timing of the US election, the sources said, noting the matter of when to strike had been intensely debated inside the Israeli government.

However, they said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seems highly sensitive to any potential political effects of Israel’s actions in the US.

Netanyahu earlier assured the Biden administration the expected strike would target military sites rather than Iran’s oil or nuclear infrastructure, the Washington Post reports.

It came after Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant gave a chilling warning that the next move against Iran will be “deadly, precise and surprising”.

Sky News



