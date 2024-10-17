How is Lebanon’s cash-strapped government responding to war?

Over 1.2 million people have been displaced in Lebanon since October 8, 2023 when Lebanon’s Iran-backed ally Hezbollah an attack against Israel to help its Iran-backed ally Hamas following the attacks by Israel on Gaza, in response to Hamas’ October 7, 2023 surprise attack in southern Israel . About 160,000 people have found shelter in public schools in Lebanon [Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters]

The escalation of hostilities with Israel comes as Lebanon faces a power vacuum and economic meltdown.

Israel’s war on Lebanon has thrown a country already suffering from compounding crises – economic, banking, political – into an even deeper void.

A day after the start of the war in Gaza on October 7, 2023, Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah group began exchanging strikes across the border, which have displaced tens of thousands of people on both sides.

On September 23, Israel escalated its attacks on Lebanon and a few days later launched a ground invasion, pushing the number of displaced people in Lebanon above 1.2 million and killing more than 2,300.

Government services for the displaced and injured have been insufficient as the caretaker government scrambles to fill the need.

Here’s a look at the situation in Lebanon today as its government struggles:

Al Jazeera