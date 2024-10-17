Doctors join Harris in urging Trump, oldest presidential candidate in US history to release his medical records

Former President Trump is facing more calls to release his medical records after 238 doctors and other medical professionals joined Vice President Kamala Harris in calling on him to be “transparent” about his health.
Why it matters: The 78-year-old Republican presidential nominee would be the oldest presidentin U.S. history by the end of his term if he were to win November’s election but, unlike 59-year-old Harris, he has yet to publicly release updated medical records.
Driving the news: “Trump is falling concerningly short of any standard of fitness for office and displaying alarming characteristics of declining acuity,” per the letter that was organized by “Doctors for Harris,” which is not connected to the vice president’s campaign, per CBS News, which first reported the news.
- “Donald Trump is nearly 80 years old. While many older adults are highly functional, age can also come with cognitive changes that affect our ability to function well in complex settings,” the letter states
- “We are seeing that from Trump, as he uses his rallies and appearances to ramble, meander, and crudely lash out at his many perceived grievances. He also is notably refusing to give the public the ability to properly vet or scrutinize his capacities.”
- What they’re saying: Asked for results of Trump’s recent medical examinations, a campaign spokesperson referred Axios on Monday to a letter from his doctor last November that said his physical exams “were well within the normal range and his cognitive exams were exceptional
- The Trump campaign also pointed to a July letter from Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), who was the Trump White House physician, saying that the former president was “doing extremely well” after the first assassination attempt on his life at Butler, Pennsylvania, which killed one rally-goer and wounded two others.
