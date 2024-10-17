Doctors join Harris in urging Trump, oldest presidential candidate in US history to release his medical records

Former President Trump is facing more calls to release his medical records after 238 doctors and other medical professionals joined Vice President Kamala Harris in calling on him to be “transparent” about his health.

Why it matters: The 78-year-old Republican presidential nominee would be the oldest presidentin U.S. history by the end of his term if he were to win November’s election but, unlike 59-year-old Harris, he has yet to publicly release updated medical records.

Driving the news: “Trump is falling concerningly short of any standard of fitness for office and displaying alarming characteristics of declining acuity,” per the letter that was organized by “Doctors for Harris,” which is not connected to the vice president’s campaign, per CBS News, which first reported the news.