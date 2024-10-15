US embassy in Beirut urges Americans to leave Lebanon urgently

Al Arabiya reported that the US embassy in Lebanon issued a warning calling on American citizens to leave the country urgently. The embassy stated that the additional flights available from Beirut airport will not last long, which requires those wishing to leave to expedite their procedures.

This warning comes in light of the tense situation in the region, and reflects the United States’ concern about the safety of its citizens in Lebanon.

Israel is launching barbaric and insane raids targeting the displaced people in residential buildings, the latest of which was in Aito in the Zgharta district which killed over 21 people and injured several others.” This new toll comes within the context of a dangerous escalation in Lebanon, as the Israeli aggression continues at an increasing pace, Al Arabiya added

Source : Lebanon debate