Netanyahu to strike Iranian military targets he told US, report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told the United States that Israel is willing to strike Iranian military targets and not nuclear or oil ones, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing two officials familiar with the matter.

Israel vowed to retaliate against Iran for the missile barrage and has been discussing its options with the US in recent weeks.

The recent missile attack by Iran on Israel caused an estimated 150 billion to 200 billion shekels ($40 million to $53 million) in damage to private property, according to Israel’s tax authority. This makes it the most expensive attack since the beginning of the war a year ago.

Some 2,500 claims were submitted in the two weeks following the Oct. 1 attack, more than half for damage to apartments and several businesses near north Tel Aviv, according to Jerusalem Post

One of the epicenters was the town of Hod Hasharon, where, according to the insurance claims, over 1,000 homes were damaged.

Another was a commercial and residential complex near north Tel Aviv’s coast, where dozens of apartments and a restaurant were hit. The rest of the damage was concentrated in other parts of central Israel, south of Tel Aviv, including an empty school. It’s not clear how much damage was caused by direct hits and how much from falling debris as missiles were intercepted, JP added

Damage to the Israeli Air Force bases of Tel Nof and Nevatim isn’t included in the calculations, JP added