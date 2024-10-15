Israel will continue to hit Hezbollah mercilessly across Lebanon, including Beirut, Netanyahu says



Such strikes will take place “according to operational considerations. We have proven this in the past period, and we will continue to prove it in the coming days as well,” PM Netanyahu stated.

“I want to make it clear: we will continue to hit Hezbollah mercilessly in all parts of Lebanon – also in Beirut,” Netanyahu stated.

His statement followed two briefings from senior Israeli sources that dismissed multiple media reports about a US request that Israel stop attacking Hezbollah targets in Beirut.

Their words echoed those that Netanyahu uttered during a visit Monday to the Golani base near Binyamina that suffered a Hezbollah drone attack on Sunday in which 63 soldiers were injured and four killed.

A source familiar with the issue told The Jerusalem Post, however, that the United States was unhappy with the IDF strikes in Beirut, even though it supported Israel’s right to defend itself against Hezbollah.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday night, the third such conversation since Thursday. Gallant stressed the “need to pivot from military operations in Lebanon to a diplomatic pathway,” the Pentagon said.

