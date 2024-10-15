Geagea: If Hezbollah implemented 1701 Nasrallah would be still alive

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea said in an interview on Monday: “Israel is a barbaric enemy and we all agree on this… but if we had implemented UN Security Council Resolution 1701, ( Hezbollah’s chief) Hassan Nasrallah would have been still alive and we would have saved the lives of 3,000 Lebanese and prevented the displacement a million people. This is the result of of what Hezbollah did when it dragged us into the war, and we want the Lebanese government to move on quickly to implement Resolution 1701 and Resolutions 1559 and 1680 which are the resolutions related to disarmament of all militia in Lebanon.

Geagea warned against attacking the Lebanese Army:

“Do not, at any moment, attack the Lebanese army. No one has the right to tell us that its history in this country is longer than ours, and no one can claim that it has more in this country than we do. Our history in this country is well-known, and we reject threats and intimidation.”

He reiterated : “If we had implemented Resolution 1701 three months ago, Hassan Nasrallah would not have died.”

Following the end of the civil war in 1990 , all the militias in Lebanon handed over their arms to the Lebanese Army , except Hezbollah , which claimed that it wanted to use its arms to fight Israel and Liberate the Occupied Palestinian territories . But Hezbollah did not liberate one square inch of the Palestinian Territories and for the past 24 years it has been using its arms internally by intimidating Lebanese people and assassinating its rivals

Geagea added : “I do not want Hezbollah to emerge defeated, nor do we want the Shiite sect to be broken. Rather, we want to bring it back to Lebanon and tell it that your interest is in Lebanon’s interest.”

In 2019 Nasrallah pledged his allegiance to Iran and its supreme leader ayatollah Ali Khamanei

Lebanon Files