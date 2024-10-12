Nicaragua breaks diplomatic relations with Israel over its attacks against Palestinians

FILE PHOTO: Nicaraguan Vice-President Rosario Murillo sings revolutionary songs during a march called “We walk for peace and life. Justice” in Managua, Nicaragua September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas/File Photo

Nicaragua is breaking off diplomatic relations with Israel, Vice President Rosario Murillo said on Friday, calling the Israeli government “fascist” and “genocidal.”

The government in a statement said the break in relations was due to Israel’s attacks on Palestinian territories.

Reuters