Elon Musk’s robotaxi event drove Tesla shares down over 8 %

Shares in Tesla plunged about 8.8% by the close of trading Friday, a day after Elon Musk and his dancing robots failed to impress with the electric vehicle company’s robotaxi unveiling.

Tesla shares opened Friday down 6% from the previous day’s closing and continued to fall throughout the day.

Musk announced Thursday that anyone would be able to buy a Tesla robotaxi for $30,000 two years from now, and current Tesla vehicles will be able to drive themselves with no one in it.

Shares in Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA) closed Thursday at $238.77. The stock opened Friday at $220.13 and went as low as $214.38 in early morning trading.

Friday’s closing price was $217.80.

Musk said the company hopes to be producing the Cybercab before 2027, but offered no details on where the cars will be manufactured, according to CNBC’s report Friday.

One of Tesla’s largest factories is in Fremont, California, where it produces hundreds of thousands of vehicles each year.

Musk also said he expects Tesla to have “unsupervised FSD (full self-driving)” up and running in Texas and California next year in the company’s Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles, CNBC reported.

