Iran threatens Gulf states with retaliation if they let Israel use their airspace for strike

Tehran has told the Arab Gulf states it would be “unacceptable” if they allow their airspace to be used against Iran and any such move will draw a response, a senior Iranian official says, as Tehran braces for Israeli retaliation for last week’s missile attack on the country.

“Iran made it clear that any action by an Arab Gulf country against Tehran, whether through the use of airspace or military bases, will be regarded by Tehran as an action taken by the entire group, and Tehran will respond accordingly,” the senior Iranian official tells Reuters.

“The message emphasized the need for regional unity against Israel and the importance of securing stability. It also made clear that any assistance to Israel, such as allowing the use of a regional country’s airspace for actions against Iran, is unacceptable,” he says.