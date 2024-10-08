Live: Fresh Israeli strikes pound southern Beirut suburbs

Two new Israeli strikes struck Beirut’s southern suburbs on Monday evening, Lebanese state media said, after Israel’s military issued a warning to inhabitants of the area. An AFP correspondent saw smoke rise from the suburbs, and the country’s National News Agency reported that the area had been “the target of two raids”.

More than 3,000 people attended an alternative memorial organised on Monday evening by relatives of victims and hostages in a Tel Aviv park to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attacks, with emotional testimonies from survivors and performances by singers. A pre-recorded official state ceremony aired later in the evening.

Lebanese official media said Israeli aircraft again bombed Hezbollah's south Beirut bastion on Monday, later reporting six strikes on the area, which has been repeatedly hit since late last month.

The armed wing of Hamas claimed responsibility for firing rockets into southern Israel on Monday, targeting Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings, as well as kibbutz Holit, on the anniversary of its attack launched a year ago.

More than 2,000 people have been killed in Lebanon since Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7 last year, with 1,000 of those occurring in the last week. The Lebanese government estimates that roughly 1.2 million people have been displaced.

Nine Israeli soldiers have been killed in southern Lebanon since Israel launched a ground operation across its northern border on October 1.

