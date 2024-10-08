France’s Macron criticises Israel on Gaza, Lebanon wars, video
Share:
French President Emmanuel Macron called Saturday for a halt on arms deliveries to Israel for use in Gaza, provoking a sharp response from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Macron also criticised Netanyahu’s decision to send troops into ground operations in Lebanon. Macron also reiterated his concern over the conflict in Gaza that is continuing despite repeated calls for a ceasefire.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.