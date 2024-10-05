Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani may have been wounded in Beirut bombing 

File: Ismail Qaani, commander of Iran’s Quds Force, is seen with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. June 21, 2021 (Social media photo)

The possibility that Esmail Qaani, the commander of the Quds Force in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was wounded in an Israeli bombing in Beirut is being investigated, N12 reported on Saturday.

Qaani, who replaced slain Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani oversees Iran’s proxy affiliates in the region and he may have been hit in an Israeli air force strike in southern Beirut, in the same attack that targeted Hashem Safieddine, Nasrallah’s presumed successor, Jerusalem Post reported

On January 3, 2020, Qasem Soleimani was killed by an American drone strike near Baghdad International Airport, Iraq, while traveling to meet Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi.

The fate of Safieddine remains unclear.

Hezbollah sources announced today that they have not received any information about him

An Israeli official told CNN that Hashem Safieddine was the target of Thursday’s strike, but it is unclear if he was killed.

Israel’s military said it killed the head of Hezbollah’s communication unit in strikes on southern Beirut Thursday afternoon local time.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Arabic spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, said Mohammad Rashid Skaafi had been leading the group’s communications since 2000.

Hezbollah has not yet made any announcements about casualties following Thursday’s Israeli strikes in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Hezbollah was created by Iran in 1982 as a branch of IRGC’s Quds force

Jerusalem Post / YL