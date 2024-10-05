Princess Hayat Arslan told Iran FM “: Go back home and leave Lebanon alone”

Photo: Princess Hayat Wahab Arslan, coordinator of the Greater Lebanon State Gathering and an outspoken critic of Hezbollah, Iran and the Syrian regime

Princess Hayat Arslan tweeted on her account on the X platform, saying to : the visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi: Go back to Iran and do not interfere in Lebanon. Stick to your borders. Lebanon is a state that decides its own destiny.

Hayat Wahab Arslan is the coordinator of the Greater Lebanon State Gathering and is the Sister-in-law of Talal Arslan a Hezbollah ally. Unlike Talal, she is known to be an outspoken critic of Hezbollah, Iran, and the Syrian regime.

“The Greater Lebanon Gathering is a political gathering with a dynamic that transcends sects and regional alignments, adopting Lebanese coexistence as a fixed and solid basis for its national working mechanism, and emphasizing the finality of the Lebanese entity and its Arab affiliation, and its constant keenness to preserve the principles of freedom and justice on which Lebanon has always been founded, ” according to a statement following its meeting last January which was attended by several prominent Lebanese politicians.

She is known to be a highly respected politician and activist for women’s rights and as a key supporter of Women’s Political and Economic Empowerment organization

After meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Ain el-Tineh, Araqchi said, “I came to Beirut to express Iran’s full support for Lebanon, its government and people, and its solidarity with them. Iran fully supports Lebanon’s efforts to confront the crimes of the Israeli entity.”

The Lebanese Shiites reportedly feel betrayed by Iran because it never made any effort to support Hezbollah in its current war against Israel. “All Iran did was talk only but no action ”, Ali Hussein, a Lebanese political activist told Ya Libnan

