Over 1330 people killed by Israeli strikes in Lebanon and over 3100 buildings destroyed

The Israeli military vowed to continue striking Hezbollah targets in Beirut and southern Lebanon after launching fresh airstrikes in the Lebanese capital Thursday. Nine people were killed in a strike in central Beirut — the first time Israel has struck the area since 2006.

Israeli strikes in Beirut targeted Hashem Safieddine, a potential successor to late Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, an Israeli official told CNN. It’s unclear if he was killed.

Israel issued evacuation orders for additional villages in southern Lebanon, signaling a broadening of its ground incursion. More than 1,300 people in Lebanon have been killed and about 1 million residents displaced since Israel escalated its war with Hezbollah, with shelters filling up beyond capacity.

The US does not believe Israel has decided how it will respond to this week’s missile attack from Iran, an official said Thursday. US President Joe Biden said that the US is “in discussions” about the possibility of Israel striking Iran’s oil reserves.





FT Exclusive: Satellite data shows about 3,100 buildings have been damaged or destroyed in Lebanon since September 20 as intense waves of attacks have killed more than 1,300 people. https://t.co/j3JprNmDzW pic.twitter.com/CcbUFgNWkm — Financial Times (@FT) October 3, 2024

