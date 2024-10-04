Israeli strike cuts off Lebanon’s main crossing to Syria

Israeli strikes sealed off Lebanon’s main border crossing with Syria early on Friday, hours after an intense Israeli attack on Beirut’s southern suburbs that is thought to have targeted the heir apparent to Hezbollah’s slain secretary general. It came as Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi landed in Beirut, where he is set to meet Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and speaker of parliament Nabih Berri, who is a close ally of Hezbollah.

FRANCE24