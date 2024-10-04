Iran’s FM says there won’t be a military action against Israel and calls for ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon

Tehran backs efforts for a ceasefire in Lebanon on the condition it would be backed by Hezbollah and simultaneous with a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said in Beirut on Friday.

“We support efforts for a ceasefire on the condition that it would be acceptable to the Lebanese people, acceptable to the resistance, and thirdly, it would be synchronized with a ceasefire in Gaza,” he said.

Iran’s most senior diplomat also said his presence in Beirut “in these difficult circumstances” was the best evidence that Iran stood by Lebanon and supported the Shi’ites.

After meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Ain el-Tineh, he said, “I came to Beirut to express Iran’s full support for Lebanon, its government and people, and its solidarity with them. Iran fully supports Lebanon’s efforts to confront the crimes of the Israeli entity.”

He added, “Today, I held very good talks with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Berri, and we exchanged views on the recent events and developments in Lebanon. During the two meetings, I confirmed that Iran stands by Lebanon and will remain by its side, just as it stands by the resistance and will remain by its side.”

Araghchi stressed that “we are confident that the crimes of the Zionist entity will fail as they failed in the past, and that the Lebanese people will emerge victorious,” emphasizing that “my presence in these difficult circumstances, where Beirut is being bombed at every moment, is the best evidence that Iran stands, as it always has, with Hezbollah, and supports the Shiites in Lebanon” He pointed out that the recent Iranian attack on Israel “was a legitimate self-defense, based on the principles of the United Nations Charter, and we did not start the attack, but what we did was in response to the targeting of Iranian territory, our embassy in Damascus, and Iranian interests,” indicating that “during our attack, and unlike what the entity is doing, we only targeted military and security centers in the entity.”

He also announced that “we have no plans to continue strikes on Israel, unless the entity decides to continue its attacks. If Israel takes any step against us, our response will be stronger, proportionate, complete and fully considered.” He pointed out that “our consultations are ongoing with other countries to establish a ceasefire in Lebanon, and we support efforts to achieve a ceasefire, provided that the rights of the Lebanese people are respected and that they are accepted by Hezbollah.”

Lebanese Shiites reportedly feel betrayed by Iran because it never made any effort to support Hezbollah in its current war against Israel . “All Iran did was talk only but no action ” , Ali Hussein , a Lebanese political activist told Ya Libnan

Reuters/ El -Nashra/ Ya Libnan