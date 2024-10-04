Huge explosions in Beirut after apparent Israeli strike close to airport

Israeli military ordered civilians near two buildings in the southern suburbs of the city to leave
- Fresh explosions are heard in southern Beirut, with reports from the Lebanese capital saying an area just outside the airport has been hit in an Israeli strike
- An Israeli strike on Beirut targeted senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine, Axios reporter Barak Ravid said in a post on social media platform X early on Friday, citing an Israeli source. Safieddine is the man widely regarded as the heir of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.
- Earlier the Israeli military ordered civilians near two buildings in the southern suburbs of the city to leave
- In the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health authorities say at least 18 people have been killed in an Israeli air strike on the Tulkarm refugee camp
- The price of crude oil rose 5%after US President Joe Biden said the US was discussing the possibility of Israel strikes on Iran’s oil industry.
- Biden later told reporters he doesn’t believe there will be an “all-out war” but that there is still “a lot to do” to bring calm to the region, and reiterated US support for Israel
- At least 18 people have been killed after Israel’s military carried out a strike on a West Bank refugee camp in Tulkarm
- Israel said senior Hamas figure Zahi Yaser Abd al-Razeq Oufi was killed in the strike
Israel began a ground invasion of the south this week; since October last year, Lebanese officials say 1,974 people – including 127 children – have been killed in Israeli attacks
