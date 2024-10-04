Axios reveals details of Israeli strike that targeted Hezbollah’s Hashem Safieddine, Nasrallah’s likely heir

Hashem Safieddine ( insert) a senior Hezbollah official and cousin of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and his likely heir was the target of Israeli attack on Thursday

Axios revealed new details regarding the Israeli strike that targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut, confirming that the main target of the attack was the prominent leader of Hezbollah, Hashem Safieddine, who is considered the potential successor to the late Hassan Nasrallah.

According to the website, Safieddine was in a deep underground hideout during the attack, but the results of the operation are still unclear so far, as it has not yet been confirmed whether he was killed or other leaders of Hezbollah were injured.

Axios quoted Israeli officials as saying that Hashem Safieddine was in one of the “deepest underground shelters,” which made targeting him required very powerful raids

The New York Times quoted three Israeli officials as saying that the recent Israeli raids on the suburb targeted a meeting of senior Hezbollah leaders, including Safieddine, head of the party’s executive council.

The southern suburb of the Lebanese capital witnessed, in the early hours of dawn, a series of violent air raids described as the most powerful since the assassination of Hassan Nasrallah. Lebanese sources indicate that the intensity and strength of the raids in a specific area of ​​the suburb confirms that Israel was aware of the presence of a number of senior Hezbollah leaders at the site, which prompted it to carry out this attack

Reuters reported, citing security sources, that “today’s strike on the southern suburb of Beirut is bigger than the strike that killed Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.” This comes after a series of violent raids targeting the Mareija area in the southern suburb of Beirut.

The French newspaper Le Parisien reported that an Iranian informant tipped off Hassan Nasrallah’s location to Israel shortly before he was killed. There is a lot of speculation that the same Iranian informant may have tipped off Safieddine’s location to Israel shortly before he targeted in the massive attack.

Iran’s weakness exposed

The head of an Iranian counter-intelligence unit tasked with identifying and weeding out undercover Israeli agents was himself a Mossad operative, a former Iranian president has revealed.

Speaking to CNN , former Iranian president, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, revealed that the head of the counter-intelligence unit specially assigned to target Mossad agents was himself exposed as a double agent back in 2021, with a further 20 agents in that team also having operated for Israeli intelligence.

According to Ahmadinejad, those double agents were behind a series of intelligence leaks and failures on the part of Iran over the years, providing Israel with sensitive information on matters, such as the Iranian nuclear program.

The revelation comes at a time when Iranian authorities – as well as their proxies across the region – are reeling from a series of crises that have exposed significant gaps in the country’s security and intelligence apparatus, with reports increasingly showing the depths of Israel’s penetration.

In an interview with Lebanon’s newspaper , An Nahar, Thomas Friedman an American political commentator who is a weekly columnist for The New York Times told AnNahar that Iran is infiltrated with Israeli spies.

