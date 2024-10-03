Lebanon in a ‘humanitarian crisis’: The demand for aid and assistance is ‘enormous’

Israel says it is targeting Hezbollah after nearly a year of rocket attacks that began Oct. 8 and displaced some 60,000 Israelis from communities in the north. Israel has carried out retaliatory strikes over the past year that have displaced tens of thousands on the Lebanese side. For a deeper perspective on the unfolding humanitarian crisis, FRANCE 24’s Eve Irvine is joined by Cyril Bassil, Spokesperson for Care International Lebanon.

