Breaking news: At least 6 people killed in Israeli strike on Central Beirut, Lebanon’s HM says Update

Israeli strike on central Beirut, Lebanon between the Basta district and Zuqaq el Blat near the government headquarters in el Al Serail and the Lebanese parliament killed at least 6 people according to Lebanon Health Minister Lebanon accused Israel of using phosphorous bombs in the attack

The airstrike started a fire in an apartment building in the residential Bashoura district, not far from the United Nations headquarters, the prime minister’s office and parliament.

The National News Agency reported that the Israeli army used internationally banned phosphorous bombs in the bombing that targeted the Islamic Health Authority Center in the so called Bashoura area in the center of the capital Beirut at night.

At least six people were killed and 11 wounded in an Israeli airstrike Wednesday on an apartment building in central Beirut, Lebanon’s Health Ministry says.

The airstrike started a fire in an apartment in a multi-story building in the residential Bashoura district, not far from the United Nations headquarters, the prime minister’s office and parliament. Ambulances rushed to the scene.

Residents in Beirut reported a sulfur-like smell in the city following the airstrike. Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency later accused Israel of using international banned phosphorous bombs in the airstrike in central Beirut’s Bashoura district.

Human rights groups have in the past accused Israel of using white phosphorus incendiary shells on residential buildings in towns and villages in conflict-hit southern Lebanon.

Israeli strikes in central Beirut are rare. The attack, which occurred in the early hours on Thursday morning, is the first Israeli strike to hit the centre of Lebanon’s capital since the war between Lebanon and Israel in 2006.

Multiple strikes were also reported in Beirut’s southern Dahiyeh suburbs. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) issued new evacuation orders for five buildings in Dahiyeh. The area struck in central Beirut was not covered in those warnings.

#عاجل ‼️ انذار عاجل إلى سكان الضاحية الجنوبية وتحديدًا المتواجدين في المبنى المحدد في الخريطة في حي حدث غرب والمباني المجاورة



🔴أنتم متواجدون بالقرب من منشآت ومصالح تابعة لحزب الله حيث سيعمل ضدها جيش الدفاع على مدى الزمني القريب

🔴من أجل سلامتكم وسلامة أبناء عائلتكم عليكم… pic.twitter.com/lsqXDUHk7M — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 2, 2024

In response to the strike in the southern suburbs, the Israeli military said it conducted a precise strike in Beirut.

FILE PHOTO OF Kamel Ahmad Jawad a US permanent resident who was killed in an israeli strike in Lebanon

A U.S. resident from Dearborn, Michigan, has been killed in Lebanon, the US government said on Wednesday, with the man’s friend and neighbors saying he died in an Israeli airstrike.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Kamel Ahmad Jawad and our hearts go out to his family and friends. His death is a tragedy, as are the deaths of many civilians in Lebanon,” a White House spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, a State Department spokesperson, when asked about reports of an American’s death in Lebanon, said: “It’s our understanding that it was a legal permanent resident, not an American citizen (who got killed in Lebanon) but we obviously offer our sincerest condolences to the family.”

Jawad was in Lebanon taking care of his elderly mother, according to the Detroit News. His friend Hamzah Raza and local Dearborn groups said on social media that Jawad was killed in an Israeli air strike and called him “one of the kindest and most generous humans.”

Reuters was unable to confirm the circumstances of Jawad’s death.

EURO NEWS/ REUTERS