Seven killed, dozens injured in Jaffa shooting

Seven people were killed and dozens were wounded in an attack at a rail station in Jaffa, Israel on Tuesday evening.

Six people were taken to Ichilov Medical Center with at least two in critical condition with head wounds and the others moderately to seriously wounded. Twelve wounded, including a child, were transferred to the Wolfson Medical Center; five were in serious condition, according to Jerusalem Post

According to a later report, the seventh person died from the inflicted wounds, the Ichilov Medical Center announced on Tuesday night.