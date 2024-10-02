PM Mikati condemns Israeli ‘aggression’ calls for ‘immediate ceasefire’ and electing a ‘president’ for Lebanon

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati (C) is shown in Ain el-Tineh with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri ( R) and former Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt , credit El Nashra

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said in a statement from Ain el-Tineh that he held a joint meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and former Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt and discussed the fateful situation Lebanon is going through. He stressed that we agreed to condemn the Israeli aggression targeting Lebanon and leading to the martyrdom of many Lebanese.

Mikati stressed the importance of the unity of the Lebanese in confronting this aggression and their national solidarity, especially in carrying out the duty of embracing the displaced families from the south, the suburbs and the Bekaa, and commending the government’s efforts in this area. He called on the international community and international organizations to shoulder their moral and legal responsibilities and respond to the requirements of the support plan proposed by the government’s emergency committee as soon as possible, especially in light of the Israeli enemy’s insistence on prolonging the aggression.

The Prime Minister stressed Lebanon’s commitment to the appeal issued during the meetings held during the UN General Assembly by the United States, France, the European Union, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Germany, Australia, Canada and Italy. He called for an immediate ceasefire and to initiate the steps that the Lebanese government has declared its commitment to implement Security Council Resolution 1701 and send the Lebanese army to the area south of the Litani River to carry out its duties in full in coordination with the peacekeeping forces in the south.

Source El Nashra