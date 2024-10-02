Iran concludes its action against Israel unless Israel invites further retaliation, FM says

– Iran exercised “self-defence” against Israel and its action is concluded unless the “Israeli regime decides to invite further retaliation,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said in a post on social media platform X early on Wednesday.

Tehran launched a salvo of missiles on Tuesday against Israel in retaliation for the killing of several leaders of Iran-aligned armed groups.

The Iranian foreign minister said Iran’s action against Israel came after exercising tremendous restraint to give space for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“Our action is concluded unless Israeli regime decides to invite further retaliation. In that scenario, our response will be stronger and more powerful,” Araqchi added.

Iran’s foreign ministry called earlier on the United Nations Security Council to take “meaningful action” to prevent threats against regional peace and security.