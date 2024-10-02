Hezbollah says it has sufficient resources to push back Israel, vide

Photo: Israeli airstrike targets a house in Maroun Al Ras, in South Lebanon near the borders with Israel

The head of Hezbollah’s media office, Mohammad Afif told reporters in an area hit by Israeli raids in southern Lebanon that the group has enough fighters, weapons and ammunition to push back Israel. “We assure you, the enemy, that this is only the first round,” Afif told reporters in southern Lebanon, adding that the group was ready to “sacrifice our blood and soul for our homeland by the grace of God”. “What happened in Maroun al-Ras and other areas, including Odaisseh, was nothing but the tip of the iceberg,” he added. Moreover, Afif said Israel’s air superiority will “turn into losses on the ground”.