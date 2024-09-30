Shooting reported at Azrieli Mall in Tel Aviv, two injured – video

A shooting occurred at Tel Aviv’s Azrieli Mall Monday night, leaving two people injured, according to Magen David Adom (MDA). The two injured included a 30-year-old in moderate condition and a 25-year-old in minor condition.
Jerusalem Post
A shooting occurred at Tel Aviv’s Azrieli Mall Monday night, leaving two people injured, according to Magen David Adom (MDA). The two injured included a 30-year-old in moderate condition and a 25-year-old in minor condition.
Jerusalem Post
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.