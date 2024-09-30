Israel sees an opportunity to ‘clean slate of everyone, everything’ they deem a threat, as war expands

PFLP leaders killed in Israeli airstrike. They are Mohammed Abdel Aal, Imad Awda, and Abdul Rahman Abdel Aal



The first apparent Israeli airstrike on central Beirut in nearly a year of conflict leveled an apartment building. It came after Israel hit targets across Lebanon and killed dozens of people, as Hezbollah sustained heavy blows to its command structure, including the killing of its leader, Hassan Nasrallah. For in-depth analysis and a deeper perspective on the escalating war that has shifted to Israel’s northern front, threatening an all-out regional conflict, FRANCE 24 is joined by Dr. Rouzbeh Parsi, Head of the Middle East and North Africa Programme at The Swedish Institute of International Affairs (UI).