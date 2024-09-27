White House accuses Netanyahu of lying as he flip-flops over Lebanon ceasefire plan

Photo: Many world leaders that knew Netanyahu well described him as a liar , from Obama, to Merkel, to Sarkozy to Turkish president Erdogan , even his top ally in Israel once called him Israel’s Leading Pathological Liar

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on Thursday night that “Israel shares the aims” of the U.S.-led initiative for a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon.

Why it matters: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s previous remarks denying he had a private understanding with the U.S. about the ceasefire proposal created tension with the White House.

Driving the news: The statement was published only in English on the Facebook page of the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office — potentially another case of double-talk by Netanyahu.

It was another episode in a series of flip-flops by Netanyahu in the last 24 hours over the Lebanon ceasefire proposal that was announced on Wednesday.

Even though Netanyahu was part of the negotiations over the ceasefire initiative, on Thursday morning he distanced himself from the proposal under political pressure from his ultranationalist coalition partners.

The White House was livid and implied Netanyahu was lying.

White House spokesman John Kirby said in a call with reporters that the Biden administration would not have presented the 21-day ceasefire proposal if it didn’t think the Israeli government was on board.

“I don’t know why Netanyahu said what he said and I don’t know what his considerations were — whether they were political or operational. Ask him why he said that,” Kirby said.

Behind the scenes: On Thursday, Netanyahu’s confidant Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer met with Biden’s advisers Brett McGurk and Amos Hochstein. A U.S. official said it was a tough meeting.

Later Dermer met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken who told him “it is important” to reach an agreement on the 21-day ceasefire across the Israel-Lebanon border and a diplomatic settlement that will allow civilians on both sides of the border to return to their homes, the State Department said.

“Further escalation of the conflict will only make that objective more difficult,” Blinken told Dermer.

Several hours after these meetings, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office published the new statement acknowledging that the US. call for a ceasefire was coordinated with Israel.

“Israel shares the aims of the U.S.-led initiative of enabling people along our northern border to return safely and securely to their homes,” the statement said.

“Israel appreciates the U.S. efforts in this regard because the U.S. role is indispensable in advancing stability and security in the region.”

Between the lines: A U.S. official said the Biden administration sees the Israeli statement as a walk back that admits what the White House said about the Lebanon ceasefire plan was true.

The official called the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office statement a “non-rejection” of the U.S.-led initiative.

What’s next: The U.S. official said the proposal for a ceasefire in Lebanon is still on the table and the Biden administration is continuing to work on it.