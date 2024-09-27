Live from Lebanon: Israel fails in attempt to assassinate Hezbollah chief

Here is the latest ( Local Beirut time) from Lebanon as the war between Israel and Hezbollah escalates . Unconfirmed Israeli reports claimed that Israel tried but failed to assassinate Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasralllah. The report was described later as false.

1950: A source close to Hezbollah told AFP: 6 buildings were leveled to the ground as a result of Israeli raids on the southern suburbs of Beirut Friday,

19:44: UN: We are following the Israeli strikes on Beirut with “great concern”

19:43 :Netanyahu holds security consultations from New York with senior security and military leaders in the Israeli Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv

Israeli Broadcasting Authority: The bombs used in the attack on the suburb are the heaviest bombs in the air force

19:42 :Martyrs and wounded transported to hospitals as a result of the raid on the suburb

19:37:Warplanes targeted 3 centers affiliated with the Civil Defense in the Islamic Health Authority in Taybeh and Deir Siryan, and reports say several killed and wounded

19:28:Continuous flight of reconnaissance aircraft over the suburbs of southern Beirut

Israeli media: Tel Aviv Municipality publishes instructions calling on residents to open shelters immediately

19:25:Israeli Channel 12: Leaders of the security establishment are currently holding consultations to discuss the results of the attack on the southern suburb of Beirut and its repercussions

19:25:An expected statement from Hezbollah shortly about targeting the suburb

19:23:Press report: Sayyed Nasrallah is in a safe place, and what was published in the media is inaccurate

Press report: No Hezbollah official was targeted and what the Israeli media is promoting is false

19:18 : 10 Red Cross teams headed to the suburb

19:16 :Israeli Channel 12: The army is investigating whether Hassan Nasrallah was actually present at the site targeted by the bombing

19:14 :Israeli Army Radio: The Israeli air defense and ambulance system is on alert in anticipation of Hezbollah launching an intensive bombing wave

19:12 :Israeli Army Radio, citing a senior official: Israel informed the United States of America of the bombing of the southern suburb of Beirut

19:12 :Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, citing sources: It is not yet certain whether Nasrallah was inside the central command headquarters at the time of the bombing

19:06 :The enemy raid on the suburb was a belt of fire that extended from the outskirts of Burj al-Barajneh camp, passing by the vicinity of the Al-Saha restaurant, and reaching Haret Hreik

19:04 :The Israeli security establishment is in a state of High alert in anticipation of the possibility that Hezbollah, in the wake of the attack, will break the rules and unleash a heavy barrage on Israel.

19:03 : Red Cross: We sent 10 ambulances to the southern suburb of Beirut 19:02 : “Israeli” media: 2000-ton bunker-busting bombs were used in the bombing of the southern suburb

19:00 : Israeli Broadcasting Authority: Bunker-busting bombs were used

18:54 : Al Arabiya: News of the failure of the assassination attempt on Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in the Israeli raid

18:49 : The targeted area in the Beirut suburb is crowded with large buildings and crowded with civilians and was hit with a large number of bombs

18:48 : Destruction of 4 buildings on Haret Hreik Street in the vicinity of Al-Amiliyeh and information about a massacre of civilians

18:41 : The most violent raid since the beginning of the war.. Targeting a major figure!

18:39 : Enemy army spokesman: We bombed Hezbollah’s central headquarters in the heart of Beirut’s southern suburb

18:36 : Event: Netanyahu leaves briefing with journalists due to what was said to be an assassination in Beirut’s suburb

18:34 : Information that the target is near the Saha restaurant

18:30 : Hebrew Channel 12: Reports of heavy bombing in Beirut and talk of an assassination of an important figure

18:29 : *The raid that targeted the suburb is the most violent since the beginning of the war*

18:23 : Air raid on the southern suburb

18:15 : Wall Street Journal, citing an Israeli security official: A very important part of Hezbollah’s military arsenal has been destroyed

18:14 : A belt of enemy raids targeted Taybeh, Deir Siryan and Markaba

18:07 : Deputy Commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard: Israel will suffer a major defeat in the ground war with Hezbollah

18:06 : An Israeli drone dropped a bomb on Al-Wazzani Parks

18:05 : Two Israeli raids on the towns of Naqoura and Kfar Kila in southern Lebanon

18:04 : The Israeli army announces new raids on Hezbollah in southern Lebanon

18:02 : A number of civil defense personnel were injured in a raid that targeted their center in Kfar Sair

18:01 : Hostile Israeli raids on Taybeh, Kfar Kila and Markaba

17:57 : Israeli Foreign Minister: We will continue to fight against all our enemies until the return of the kidnapped, the elimination of Hamas and the return of the citizens of the north

17:54 : Israeli warplanes target the town of Deir Siryan

17:48 : The United Nations: Lebanon is experiencing the bloodiest period in years

17:46 : Fire belt targets Taybeh town

17:46 : Sirens sound in UNIFIL centers in southern Lebanon

17:45 : Israeli army announces launching a new wave of raids on targets in southern Lebanon

17:33 : A number of martyrs fall in an Israeli targeting of a building in the village of Anqoun in the Sidon district

17:25 : Minister of Public Works Ali Hamieh to Al-Mayadeen: Netanyahu is committing massacres in Gaza against civilians and now he is committing them against civilians in Lebanon

17:21 : US official: US warships intercepted projectiles launched by the Houthi group and no reports of damage

17:20 : Israeli raid on the vicinity of the town of Al-Qasr in the Bekaa

17:13 : Head of the Lebanese Phalange Party, MP Sami Gemayel, receives the French ambassador to Lebanon in Bikfaya

17:09: Israeli raid targets a car in the town of Sarbin in southern Lebanon, with information about injuries

17:09: A number of Arab and international delegations withdraw from the UN General Assembly hall during Netanyahu’s speech

17:05: A violent raid on the outskirts of the town of Deir Qanoun al-Nahr 16:56: Al-Qassam Brigades: We destroyed an Israeli “Merkava 4” tank with a “Yassin 105” shell in the Sofa area east of Khan Yunis

16:53: The imam of the town of Blida, Sheikh Hussein Jaffal, and his family were martyred as a result of an Israeli raid that targeted their home in his town of Rshaf

16:47: Hezbollah: We shelled the Biyad site in Blida with artillery and achieved injuries Live

16:34: The occupation’s warplanes bomb the outskirts of the towns of Majdalzoun and Zebqin

16:29: Two Israeli raids on the towns of Harbata and Skem El Hadath in the northern Bekaa

16:19: Israel Hayom on Gantz: After the failure to implement Resolution

1701, the attack on Lebanon must be intensified, as it is responsible for what is happening on its territory

16:16: The Israeli air force launched a raid on a building in the village of Rumin, which led to the death of a martyr

16:07: The Saudi embassy in Lebanon temporarily suspends its work

16:05: Yahya Saree: The operation against the American destroyers was carried out with 23 ballistic and winged missiles and a drone, and achieved direct hits

16:02: Traffic control: Heavy traffic from Kahala towards Aley

15:58: An enemy raid on a house in the town of Ramadiyeh and on the outskirts of the town of Shama in the district of Tyre

15:50: Sirens sound in Dafna and Shaar Yashuf in the Galilee Finger

15:49: Yassin to MTV: The number of displaced people in shelters is increasing daily and we are trying as much as possible to help and we are working with the United Nations and international organizations to activate the work

15:45: A series of raids on the town of Mleikh, Jabal al-Rayhan, the town of Louayzeh, Aita al-Shaab and the vicinity of the mosque in the town of Zebdine

15:44: Athens Airlines cancels all flights to and from Tel Aviv until October 7 15:37: French Foreign Minister arrives in Lebanon on Sunday evening

15:20: Israeli army: As part of raising readiness in the northern arena, two reserve brigades were recruited to participate in the fighting

15:14: Associated Press: 9 international unions file a complaint against Israel before the organization Work countries

