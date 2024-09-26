Ya Libnan

Palestinian leader calls for ending arms shipments to Israel to stop the bloodshed

Share:

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas said that Washington continued to provide diplomatic cover and weapons to Israel for its war in Gaza

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas called Thursday on the international community to stop sending weapons to Israel in order to halt bloodshed in the West Bank and Gaza, singling out the United States.

Abbas said that Washington continued to provide diplomatic cover and weapons to Israel for its war in Gaza despite the mounting death toll there, now at 41,534 according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run strip.

“Stop this crime. Stop it now. Stop killing children and women. Stop the genocide. Stop sending weapons to Israel. This madness cannot continue. The entire world is responsible for what is happening to our people in Gaza and the West Bank,” Abbas said in an address to the UN General Assembly.

Abbas also said that the Palestinian authority should exercise its full jurisdiction on the Gaza strip and all border crossings including Rafah.

He also told the UN General Assembly the authority’s vision for the post-war era in Gaza included allowing relief aid to Gaza, a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes.

The vast majority of the besieged Gaza Strip’s 2.4 million people have been displaced at least once by the war, sparked by Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel, with many seeking shelter in school buildings.

“The US alone stood and said: ‘No, the fighting is going to continue.’ It did this by using the veto,” he said, referring to the veto repeatedly wielded to thwart censure in the UN Security Council of Israel’s campaign in Gaza.

“It furnished Israel with the deadly weapons that it used to kill thousands of innocent civilians, children and women. 

“This further encouraged Israel to continue its aggression,” he added, saying that Israel “does not deserve” to be in the UN.

Washington is Israel’s closest ally and backer, supplying the nation with billions of dollars of aid and military materiel.

The October 7 attack that triggered the war resulted in the deaths of 1,139 people on the Israeli side according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures, which includes hostages killed in captivity.

Out of 251 people taken hostage that day, 97 are still being held inside the Gaza Strip, including 33 who the Israeli military says are dead.

AFP/FRANCE24

Share:

Comments

One response to “Palestinian leader calls for ending arms shipments to Israel to stop the bloodshed”

  1. Mirza Avatar
    Mirza

    Ya hizbollah, why you are delaying and showing mercy for Jews, who killed and injured millions of Muslims in Gaza , Libya, Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan besides Egypt and Lebanon. I request you first search and locate the Airbase/s from where Israeli fighters planes take off, search all these location with drones and asap destroy these airports , runways, airfields hit them hard to fully destroy them including their fighter planes. I urge you try your best and tonight make Israel Gaza, do not give them time, don't show mercy, with full force , lethal weapons tonight finish the STORY OF ISRAEL, so tomorrow there will be no Israel. Enter your fighters and kill them, occupy all those areas which are empty from Jewish people. TONIGHT MAKE YOUR EVER WORST BOMBARDMENT ON ISRAEL , so tomorrow we see the TEL Aviv, Ashdod, Haifa, Nihariya, safed totally wiped out including Netan yaho. I ask you why you do not attack DEMONA?. DESTROY IT, AND DESTRUCT THEM WHOLE AND DESTRUCT THEM TONIGHT, So tonight will be their last night.

Leave a Reply