Lebanon: 51 killed, over 220 injured in Israeli strikes Wednesday

Lebanon’s health minister said 51 people were killed and more than 220 injured Wednesday, on the third day of major Israeli raids across the country. The United Nations said that some 90,000 people had been displaced in Lebanon this week, as Israel pounds what it says are Hezbollah targets across the country and the Lebanese group attacks Israel.

Lebanon the State Pays the Price Again.

Under the title “Lebanon the State Pays the Price Again..!”, the Saudi newspaper “Okaz” pointed out that “anyone who bet on a sect or partisan group did not and will not have a homeland in which he enjoys security, stability and development, and this fact is constantly repeated to us by history, but some Arab peoples have not yet understood it, and have ignored the campaigns of misinformation with false slogans and ideological ideas, and their drugging with the opium of confrontation, steadfastness and victory, and they paid the price today as refugees, immigrants or displaced persons from the ravages of wars, or followers in their loyalty to someone other than their homeland and leadership, and this is the worst value of human decadence in living without dignity or national identity.”

“What has been happening in Lebanon since the 1980s until today is, in short, a victory for a party or group, and not a victory for Lebanon, the state, with its official institutions. Consequently, this beautiful Arab country, with its land and people, has remained hostage for decades to a single armed party, which was assembled by Iran to be its agent under the false slogan of resistance and death to Israel, and under the influence of sectarian fanaticism that has divided the Lebanese from within.” OKAZ added

It pointed out that “the third Lebanon war has begun, and the government is not the cause of all of them, but rather parties and militias that have robbed the state and the people of their right to a decent life. This is one of the very strange secrets of Lebanon when the government is weaker than the parties, or less than them, specifically Hezbollah, which has exercised its influence and interventions, and the matter has reached the point of paralyzing the government itself. This is a very dangerous indicator of a state remaining under the guardianship of a party, and Israel confronting Iranian interests, not Lebanese or even Arab interests, and the result is deaths and injuries, destruction of infrastructure, collapse of the economy, and failure to develop.” “The price that Lebanon will pay this time is high, because Israel’s current strategy is not just southern Lebanon, or disengaging the Hezbollah axis from Gaza, or paralyzing the party’s movement itself, but the goal is to completely destroy Hezbollah. The first indications of this destruction appeared from the time difference between the battle of the pager and the wireless devices and the assassination of the leaders, and the rapid shift in the air strikes focused on specific military targets of Hezbollah’s sites, and the expectations of the imminent ground invasion. In all these details, Iran will leave its ally Hezbollah, even if temporarily, and will go to negotiate its interests at this stage. Any other options in which Iran tries to maneuver or bargain will find itself on the direct confrontation line with Israel, and the Iranian president’s statements to CNN yesterday are enough to read between the lines.”

It also pointed out that “there will be no state in Lebanon unless Hezbollah abandons its ideology towards its weapons, and engages like any party in political work, and the state with its institutions remains the basis, and then there will be Arab and Islamic solidarity with the state and not the parties, and some of the Lebanese people will wake up, as will many people in the surrounding region, that belonging is to the homeland, and loyalty to its leadership, and not to Hezbollah, which has been trading in slogans for 40 years, and whose alleged resistance has not liberated a single inch of Palestine.”