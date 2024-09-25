Hezbollah asked Iran for help by attacking Israel but so far refrained, report

FILE : President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian is shown in front of a poster of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who is the ultimate authority in the Islamic Republic and who calls all the shots.

Hezbollah urged Iran in recent days to launch an attack against Israel as fighting between the Lebanese militant group and the Israeli military dramatically escalated, but Iran has so far refrained, two Israeli officials and one Western diplomat told Axios.

Why it matters: A direct Iranian attack against Israel would dramatically destabilize the region even further and likely draw the U.S. into more active fighting.