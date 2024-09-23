Hezbollah denies Israeli claim the its top southern front commander was killed

File photo of Ali Karaki, the head of Hezbollah’s southern front who was targeted in an Israeli strike

Lebanon’s Iran-aligned Hezbollah said on Monday that its senior leader Ali Karaki, the head of the southern front, is ok and moved to a safe place, after a security source told Reuters he was targeted in an Israeli strike on the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut.

The Zionist enemy’s claims of assassinating the mujahid brother Ali Karaki. “We confirm that the dear mujahid brother, the leader Hajj Ali Karaki, is fine and, God willing, he is in full health and wellness and has moved to a safe place.” Hezbollah announced in a statement on Monday