Egypt fears an ‘all-out’ regional war: FM

Egypt’s foreign minister warned Sunday of the risk of an all-out regional war as fighting between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah intensified, saying the escalation “negatively impacted” Gaza truce talks.

Badr Abdelatty spoke ahead of an annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations, with a chorus of international powers calling on Israel and Hezbollah to step back from the brink.

“There is great concern about… the possibility of an escalation in the region leading to an all-out regional war,” he told AFP at UN headquarters, adding that the latest spike in violence “negatively impacted” ceasefire negotiations.

“But Egypt, along with Qatar and the United States, has complete determination and commitment to continue” efforts to broker a truce agreement, he said.

Qatar, Egypt and the United States have for months tried to secure a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza, which diplomats repeatedly said would help calm regional tensions.

