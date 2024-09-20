Israel kills top Hezbollah commander and 10 senior Radwan commanders in Beirut strike

Israel killed a top Hezbollah commander and several members of the group’s elite Radwan unit in an airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs on Friday, the Israeli military and a security source in Lebanon said, sharply escalating the year-long conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed group.

The Israeli military said it killed Ibrahim Aqil, who it identified as the acting commander of the Radwan special forces unit, and around 10 senior commanders as they held a meeting. Aqil sat on Hezbollah’s top military council, sources in Lebanon told Reuters.

The strike inflicted another blow on Hezbollah after an unprecedented attack on the group this week in which pagers and walkie-talkies used by its members exploded, killing 37 people and wounding thousands. That attack was widely believed to have been carried out by Israel, which has neither confirmed or denied its involvement.

Lebanon’s health ministry said Friday’s strike killed 12 people and wounded 66 others, nine of whom were in critical condition. Rescue teams were searching for people under the rubble of two buildings, the country’s civil defence said.

Local broadcasters showed groups of people gathered near the site, and reported they were searching for at least 10 people who had been in the vicinity and were still missing, most of them children.

Hezbollah did not make any official statements on the strike, and did not immediately confirm that Aqil was targeted or killed.

The U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine-Hennis Plasschaert, said Friday’s strike in a densely populated area of Beirut’s southern suburbs was part of “an extremely dangerous cycle of violence with devastating consequences. This must stop now”.

The strike marked the second time in less than two months that Israel has targeted a leading Hezbollah military commander in Beirut. In July, an Israeli airstrike killed Fuad Shukr, the group’s top military commander.

Aqil had a $7 million bounty on his head from the United States over his link to the deadly bombing of Marines in Lebanon in 1983, according to the U.S. State Department website.

The Israeli military said Aqil had been head of Hezbollah operations since 2004 and was responsible for a plan to launch a raid on northern Israel, similar to the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7 that triggered the war in Gaza.

“The Hezbollah commanders we eliminated today had been planning their ‘October 7th’ on the Northern border for years,” Israeli army chief General Herzi Halevi said.

“We reached them, and we will reach anyone who threatens the security of Israel’s citizens.”

RUBBLE AND BURNT OUT CARS

The Israeli military reported warning sirens sounded in northern Israel following the Beirut strike. Israeli media reported heavy rocket fire in northern Israel.

Hezbollah said it had twice fired Katyusha rockets at what it described as the main intelligence headquarters in northern Israel “which is responsible for assassinations”.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said he was not aware of any Israeli notification to the United States before the Beirut strike, adding that Americans were strongly urged not to travel to Lebanon, or to leave if they are already there.

However he added that, “war is not inevitable up there at the Blue Line, and we’re going to continue to do everything we can to try to prevent it,” referring to the frontier between Lebanon and Israel.

“The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) conducted a targeted strike in Beirut. At this moment, there are no changes in the Home Front Command defensive guidelines,” the Israeli military said.

Footage showed a badly damaged building and the street strewn with rubble and burnt out cars.

The current conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, ignited by the Gaza war, has intensified significantly this week.

On Thursday night, the Israeli military carried out its most intensive airstrikes in southern Lebanon since the conflict erupted almost a year ago.

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah is the worst since they fought a war in 2006. Tens of thousands of people have had to leave homes on both sides of the border.

While the conflict has largely been contained to areas at, or near the frontier, this week’s escalation has heightened concerns that it could widen and further intensify.

Israeli newspapers reported that due to the current situation, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had delayed his trip to New York for the United Nations General Assembly next week by a day and would arrive on Wednesday.

The Iranian embassy in Lebanon said it “condemns in the strongest terms the Israeli madness that crossed all lines with targeting residential buildings in Beirut’s southern suburbs”

Reuters