Zelensky rejects a Chinese Brazilian peace plan, calls it “destructive”, lacks respect for Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has dismissed a Chinese-Brazilian peace initiative for the war in Ukraine as “destructive”, and complained that Kyiv had not been involved in the process.

China and Brazil called in May for an international peace conference recognised by both Russia and Ukraine, involving equal participation of all parties, and what they called fair discussion of all peace plans.

“The Chinese-Brazilian proposal is … destructive, it’s just a political statement,” Zelenskiy said in an interview posted on Wednesday by Brazilian media outlet Metropoles.

“How can you offer ‘here is our initiative’ without asking anything from us?”

Zelenskiy said the initiative lacked respect for Ukraine and its territorial integrity, according to video footage posted by Metropoles, and that Russian President Vladimir Putin had to take steps to show he wants to end the war.

The Ukrainian leader said he had offered to discuss the proposals with China and Brazil.

Reuters reported in June that China had been trying to enlist developing nations to join the six-point initiative, issued before a Ukraine-led summit in Switzerland.

Putin said in May he backed Chinese peace proposals and suggested this month that China and Brazil, as well as India, could act as mediators in potential peace talks over Ukraine.

A 12-point plan put forward by Beijing earlier in the war received a lukewarm reception in Ukraine, and the United States said China was presenting itself as a peacemaker but reflecting Russia’s “false narrative” and failing to condemn its invasion.

Zelenskiy’s own proposals include a withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, the restoration of Ukraine’s 1991 post-Soviet borders and bringing Russia to account for its actions.

He said he viewed Brazil’s government as “more pro-Russian” adding: “It is necessary to remember that Russia’s love is temporary and Russia’s disrespect for the rule of law is permanent.”

