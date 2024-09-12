Israeli forces arrest 2 Iranians during a raid of IRGC arms facility in Syria

A fire sparked by an Israeli strike in the Masyaf area of central Syria, late September 8, 2024. (SANA)

The opposition Syria TV network, based in Turkey, reported that Israeli helicopters did not land on Syrian soil, but instead hovered as special forces rappelled down ropes.

The report said there were violent clashes in which three Syrians were killed, and two to four Iranians were captured. The report did not give details as to what happened to the Iranians.

Israeli news website Times of Israel reported that the Israeli special forces carried out a raid on an Iranian weapons facility in the Masyaf area in Syria earlier this week.

Several reports alleged that Israeli strikes hit military sites in central Syria late Sunday, killing at least 18 people, wounding 43, and sparking fires. Local Syrian media reported at the time that the strikes hit a scientific research center in Masyaf ( which lies about 30 km from the Syria’s coastline) and which has long been associated with the manufacture of chemical weapons and precision missiles by the Syrian regime and Iranian forces.

Update

Hezbollah missile plant destroyed

On the other hand the New York Times, citing US officials reported that : Israel carried out a commando operation in Syria during which it destroyed a Hezbollah missile production facility

The New York Times, citing officials, noted that the operation included a bold raid by Israeli forces that carried out a landing in which they seized materials from the facility, and stated that resorting to ground forces was necessary to gather information from the secret site and that there were no casualties among the soldiers.

The American website Axios revealed today, Thursday, that Israel carried out a “very unusual” raid in Syria earlier this week, destroying an underground precision missile factory that Israel and the United States claim Iran built, according to three sources familiar with the operation.

Syrian media reported that intensive Israeli airstrikes took place on Sunday evening in several areas in western Syria, including near the city of Masyaf, near the border with Lebanon.