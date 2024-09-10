The road ahead in uncovering the Salameh scandal: Seeking justice for Lebanon’s citizens

Photo: A damaged ATM machine is pictured in Beirut, Lebanon March 17, 2021. The financial collapse of Lebanon resulted in depositors largely being shut out of their savings and the local currency losing 99% of its value . Poverty in Lebanon has more than tripled over the past 10 years, with the overall proportion of the country’s population living below the poverty line soaring to 44 percent, according to the World Bank.

Judge Bilal Halawi has been assigned the monumental task of interrogating former Lebanon’s Central Bank governor Riad Salameh. The stakes are high—not just for Salameh, but for a web of corrupt politicians who may also be implicated.

Lebanon’s financial crisis has been described as one of the worst economic collapses in modern history.

The Lebanese people have suffered immensely due to the reckless and self-serving actions of their leaders. The erosion of trust in the banking system and the economic devastation have pushed many into poverty, with unemployment and inflation rates skyrocketing. The once vibrant Lebanese middle class has been decimated, and the youth, disillusioned by the lack of opportunities, are seeking futures abroad.

Judge Halawi’s investigation represents a glimmer of hope for accountability and justice. If successful, it could pave the way for a broader reckoning with the corrupt practices that have plagued Lebanon for decades. However, this is no easy task. Halawi will need to navigate a complex web of vested interests, potential threats, and political interference.

For Lebanon to begin the process of recovery, those responsible for the financial catastrophe must be held to account. The investigation into Salameh’s alleged crimes is not just about one man; it’s about addressing a culture of impunity that has allowed corruption to flourish unchecked. The Lebanese people deserve answers about where their money went, and more importantly, they deserve to see those responsible face justice.

As Judge Halawi continues his work, the eyes of the nation—and indeed the world—are on him. This is a pivotal moment for Lebanon, one that could either mark the beginning of a long-overdue accountability process or a continuation of the status quo. Only time will tell if Judge Halawi can rise to the challenge and expose the full extent of the corruption that has brought Lebanon to its knees.

To address the chances of recovering the funds of Lebanese depositors, let’s explore the key factors that will influence this outcome in your article:

The Challenge of Recovering Depositors’ Funds: Can Lebanon Retrieve Its Lost Wealth?

One of the most pressing questions on the minds of millions of Lebanese citizens is whether their lost deposits can ever be recovered. With Lebanon’s financial system in disarray and allegations of massive embezzlement and mismanagement under the leadership of former central bank chief Riad Salameh, the chances of retrieving these funds are fraught with complexity and uncertainty.

1. Tracing the Funds: The First Step to Recovery

The primary challenge in recovering depositors’ funds lies in tracing where the money went. Reports suggest that significant sums were transferred overseas, potentially hidden in complex international financial networks involving shell companies, offshore accounts, and real estate investments. This makes the process of identifying and freezing these assets extremely difficult, requiring extensive cooperation from foreign governments and financial institutions. Judge Halawi’s role will be crucial in coordinating with international authorities to track these assets, but the process is time-consuming and laden with legal hurdles.

2. Legal and Political Barriers

Legal proceedings against high-ranking individuals like Salameh are notoriously slow, and the involvement of multiple jurisdictions complicates matters further. Furthermore, Lebanon’s own judicial system has been criticized for being influenced by political and sectarian interests, which can impede the progress of investigations. The success of recovering funds hinges on overcoming these barriers, and there is no guarantee that the necessary political will exists to see the process through to completion.

3. Potential for Asset Recovery through International Cooperation

Countries in Europe, where Salameh is already facing charges, could play a pivotal role in asset recovery. If European courts can prove that assets held by Salameh and his associates were illicitly acquired, these assets could potentially be seized and repatriated to Lebanon. However, the repatriation process is complicated, often involving lengthy legal battles and negotiations over how the recovered funds will be used—whether to directly compensate depositors or to bolster Lebanon’s struggling economy.

4. Obstacles in Domestic Reform and Restoring Confidence

Even if some funds are recovered, the restoration of depositor access to their savings also depends on comprehensive banking reforms within Lebanon. The current state of the Lebanese banking sector—crippled by bad loans, lack of liquidity, and diminished confidence—means that without significant reforms, any recovered funds may not immediately translate into restored deposits. There needs to be a concerted effort to rebuild the financial system, ensure transparency, and reestablish trust between banks and their customers.

5. Realistic Prospects: Partial Recovery at Best

The unfortunate reality is that the full recovery of the $167 billion in deposits is highly unlikely. The scale of the mismanagement and corruption suggests that a significant portion of these funds may be permanently lost. Best-case scenarios involve recovering a fraction of the lost wealth, which could then be used as part of a broader economic recovery plan. Partial recovery could offer some relief to depositors, but it would not fully compensate for the losses suffered.

Conclusion: A Long and Uncertain Road Ahead

The road to recovering depositors’ funds is long and fraught with obstacles. While Judge Halawi’s investigation could shed light on the extent of the corruption and lead to the seizure of some assets, the chances of fully restoring all lost deposits remain slim. The process will require unprecedented levels of international cooperation, domestic reform, and political will—elements that have historically been in short supply in Lebanon’s governance. For now, the Lebanese people can only hope that justice will be served and that any recovered funds will be used to help rebuild the nation’s shattered economy.