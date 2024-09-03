Netanyahu seeks ‘forgiveness’ for failure to bring home the 6 hostages before they were killed in Gaza

The recovery of the bodies of six Israeli hostages seized by Palestinian militants during the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attacks has triggered deep shock in Israel, bringing half a million people into the streets in protest on Sunday and prompting the biggest labor union to launch a general strike on Monday.

As massive protests broke out throughout Israel, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu asked for forgiveness for failing to bring home six hostages who were found dead in Gaza on Saturday. Despite mounting pressure on Netanyahu to deliver a hostage deal, he maintained that he could not afford to back down during negotiations for Israel to take control of the Philadelphi corridor.