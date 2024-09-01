United Airlines defends its decision to celebrate diversity

United Airlines has issued a statement addressing recent concerns regarding a flight attendant who wore a Palestinian flag pin while on duty. In response to the feedback, the airline emphasized that its policy supports the right of flight crew members to wear flag pins that symbolize their personal pride and identity. This policy aims to reflect the diverse backgrounds and beliefs of its staff while maintaining an inclusive and respectful environment for all passengers.

The airline clarified that such expressions of personal pride, including wearing flag pins, are in line with its commitment to celebrating diversity within its workforce. United Airlines reiterated that it is dedicated to fostering a welcoming atmosphere where employees can express their individuality, as long as it aligns with the airline’s broader values of respect and inclusion.



According to an initial report by The New York Post, a United Airlines flight attendant was seen wearing a pin featuring the Palestinian flag beneath her name tag while working a flight from Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) to Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) on Tuesday. In addition to the pin, she also wore a neckstrap designed in the pattern of a keffiyeh, a traditional Arabic headdress known for its cultural significance.

The presence of the Palestinian flag pin and the keffiyeh-patterned neckstrap sparked discussions among passengers and observers, highlighting the ongoing conversation about personal expression and cultural symbols in the workplace. The incident gained attention due to the visibility of the flight attendant’s attire, which some interpreted as a statement of solidarity or personal identity while on duty with the airline.

United Airlines has issued a statement in support of its crew members’ right to wear flag pins, emphasizing that this practice aligns with its policies. The airline highlighted that the wearing of national flag pins is encouraged as a way to identify specific language skills among its staff. This policy is intended to assist non-English speaking passengers in locating a crew member who can communicate with them in their preferred language, thereby enhancing the overall travel experience and ensuring effective communication on board.

The airline further clarified that the use of flag pins is not only a means of showcasing linguistic capabilities but also a way to celebrate the diverse backgrounds of its crew members. By allowing staff to wear pins representing different nations, United Airlines fosters an inclusive environment that respects and acknowledges the cultural identities of both its employees and passengers. The statement reaffirmed the airline’s commitment to supporting the personal expression of its crew within the framework of its guidelines, particularly when it serves the practical purpose of improving passenger services.

In a move reflecting its commitment to inclusivity and self-expression, United Airlines revised its uniform policy last year, permitting employees to display their preferred pronouns. This change was introduced to support staff in identifying in a manner that feels most authentic to their individual identities. The airline has made significant strides in recent years, further expanding its uniform guidelines to allow cabin crew members the freedom to showcase visible tattoos, wear nail polish, and apply makeup, irrespective of gender.

These policy updates are part of United Airlines’ broader efforts to create a more inclusive and supportive work environment, where all employees can express themselves freely. By embracing these changes, the airline has taken meaningful steps to ensure that its staff members feel valued and respected, regardless of how they choose to present themselves. The updated policies underscore the airline’s dedication to fostering a workplace culture that celebrates diversity and encourages authenticity among its team.

Palestinian flag pin