Gantz calls on Israelis to protest against the government of failure in Tel Aviv

National Unity chief Benny Gantz joins the chorus of voices calling on Israelis to protest the government in Tel Aviv this evening over its failure to secure a hostage-release deal with Hamas.

“Out of love for the Israeli state and society, out of real anxiety for our future, I will come to the protest in Tel Aviv tonight, and I call on all of you to show up with Israeli flags,” the former war cabinet minister says in a video appeal to the public.

“Come and make your voices heard,” he states. “Let’s call for unity and true commitment to our hostages, our fighters, our children, and the future of the country.”

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum has called for a mass protest at the Begin Gate of the Kirya, Israel’s military headquarters, in Tel Aviv at 7 p.m. It is slated to be preceded by a march with “symbolic coffins” and a vigil.

Earlier today, Opposition Leader Yair Lapid called “on every citizen whose heart is broken this morning to come at 7 p.m. to Begin [Road] to demonstrate with us.”