Israeli attacks kill 20 in Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp

Bodies of some of the Palestinians, including babies, who were killed in the Israeli army’s attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp are brought to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital morgue in Deir el-Balah, Gaza, on August 30, 2024 [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu]

At least 20 people have been killed by Israeli attacks in Nuseirat, central Gaza, among at least 34 killed across the Strip today, medical sources tell our team on the ground.

The siege of Jenin city by Israeli forces leaves Palestinian residents without food, water, electricity or internet access, as the most intense military raid on the occupied West Bank in decades continues.

UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, says 20 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank since the start of the Israeli incursion on Wednesday, including a person with disabilities and several children.

A polio vaccination campaign in Gaza is set to begin on Sunday as aid groups express concerns that ongoing Israeli attacks limit their ability to deliver food and healthcare.

At least 40,602 people have been killed and 93,855 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza. An estimated 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led attacks on October 7.

About the Nuseirat refugee cam

It was established in the aftermath of the Nakba, the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in 1948 that led to the creation of Israel.

Before Israel’s war on Gaza, it had been densely populated, home to 85,409 Palestine refugees registered with UNRWA.

The camp has been the target of countless Israeli raids and attacks since the start of the war. Here are just some:

On October 18, the Grand Nuseirat Mosque was mostly destroyed. On March 17, 36 members of the Tabatibi family were killed in an Israeli air strike.

On April 11, the Israeli army launched its first ground operation into the camp, attacking two mosques, a UN-run school and the Malaysia Quran School, killing at least four people.

On April 12, Sami Shehadeh, a journalist with Turkish broadcaster TRT, had his foot amputated after being wounded in an Israeli attack there.

On June 6, the mayor of Nuseirat, Iyad al-Maghari, was killed in an Israeli raid, and 40 people were killed in the Israeli air attack on a UN-run school in Nuseirat, according to the director of Gaza’s Government Media Office.

On June 8, the Nuseirat massacre took place when Israeli forces killed at least 274 Palestinians to free four Israeli captives.

On June 18, local media reported at least 17 deaths in the camp following a night of heavy Israeli bombardment.

On July 14, Israeli forces killed at least 17 people after it struck the UN-run Abu Oraiban school sheltering displaced Palestinians in the camp.

Al Jazeera