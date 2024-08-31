Breaking news. 2 missiles explode close to a vessel east of Yemen’s Aden.

Two missiles exploded in close proximity to a vessel 130 nautical miles east of Yemen’s Aden, The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said on Friday.

In an advisory note, UKMTO said the vessel’s crew was safe and proceeding to the next port of call. It did not mention any damage to the vessel.

The Yemeni Houthi militants have sunk two vessels in their 10-month drone and missile campaign against commercial shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

They say their attacks are in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip and likely will continue if a ceasefire is not reached.

In one of their most recent attacks, the Houthis carried out multiple assaults against Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion, which is carrying about 1 million barrels of oil.

UPDATE

Yemeni media reported that 4 huge explosions rocked the city of Aden, and there were reports of deaths and injuries.

REUTERS/ELNASHRA