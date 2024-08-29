Harris has a better shot of capturing the White House than trump, poll

More Americans say Vice President Harris has a better shot of capturing the White House in November than former President Trump, according to a poll Tuesday.

The Yahoo News/YouGov survey found 39 percent of Americans said the vice president “has the best chance of winning” the election, now just 69 days away. About 36 percent said the former president has the best chance in the fall.

Harris’s rise to the top of the Democratic presidential ticket, after President Biden stepped aside and endorsed her last month, has resulted in large amounts of enthusiasm and energy for Democrats — which comes largely due to her perceived better ability to win this year’s election than Biden.

However, 25 percent in the new survey said they were unsure about whether Harris or Trump will claim the presidency in the upcoming contest for the office.

Asked whether the party nominees are fit to serve in the Oval Office, 50 percent said Harris was fit, compared to 47 percent who said the same of Trump. Roughly 37 percent said the vice president was not fit for the presidency, while 47 percent said the former president was not, per the poll.

Around 22 percent of respondents said they were unsure if Harris was fit for office, while 8 percent said the same of Trump.

Harris has opened up a 4-point lead on the former president in an average of national polls from The Hill/Decision Desk HQ, with the vice president garnering 49.5 percent support.

Trump and Harris are set to go head-to-head in an ABC News debate in a few weeks. The former president has recently raised questions about whether he will be a part of that debate but said Tuesday he had “reached an agreement” with presumably Harris’s campaign.

The Yahoo News/YouGov poll was conducted Aug. 22-26, featuring 1,788 people and has a margin of error of 2.7 percentage points.

THE HILL