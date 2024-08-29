Depositors set Lebanese-French Bank on fire in Dora and smashed the facades of other banks

A number of depositors set fire to the entrance of the Lebanese-French Bank in Dora, where employees were held captive inside the bank.

A number of citizens rushed to remove their cars from the area for fear that the fire would spread to them.

A number of depositors carried out movements in front of banks in Dora at the invitation of the “Depositors’ Cry” to demand deposits and protest the failure to find a solution to their issue.

In addition to setting fire to the entrance of the Lebanese-French Bank in Dora, they also smashed the facades of some banks